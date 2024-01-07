Aizawl: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned Rs. 1313.28 crores for the Twin Tube Uni-directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel project. The announcement followed a recent meeting between Gadkari and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s in New Delhi.
Lalduhoma had a crucial encounter with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, discussing various issues, particularly focusing on road projects in Mizoram. During the meeting, Lalduhoma urged Gadkari to expedite the ongoing road projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and highlighted the environmental damages caused by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) during road construction in the state.
Responding promptly to the Chief Minister’s concerns, Nitin Gadkari conveyed that Rs. 1313.28 crores have been sanctioned specifically for the Twin Tube Uni-directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel. This funding is designated for the construction of a 2.5 km tunnel on National Highway No. 6 between Sairang and Phaibawk, accompanied by a 2.1 km approach road.
The Aizawl Bypass Tunnel is anticipated to play a vital role in mitigating traffic congestion within the city, diverting a substantial flow of vehicles away from Aizawl.
Additionally, it is expected to enhance safety measures and serve as a pivotal bypass road for smoother transportation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The project is projected to reduce the distance between Sairang and Phaibawk by 22 kilometers, facilitating more efficient connectivity.
Also Read | Mizoram CM advocates for “Greater Mizoram Project” in Meeting with Prime Minister
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Four NNC (Non-Accordist) cadres surrender
- Mizoram: Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 1313.28 crore for Aizawl bypass tunnel
- Mizoram to hand over Lengpui airport to AAI or Adani Group
- Will suspending the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar hurt Northeast?
- This Manipur designer’s creations echo tribal roots
- With half its surface water area lost, an Amazonian state runs dry