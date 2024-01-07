Aizawl: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned Rs. 1313.28 crores for the Twin Tube Uni-directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel project. The announcement followed a recent meeting between Gadkari and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma’s in New Delhi.

Lalduhoma had a crucial encounter with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, discussing various issues, particularly focusing on road projects in Mizoram. During the meeting, Lalduhoma urged Gadkari to expedite the ongoing road projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and highlighted the environmental damages caused by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) during road construction in the state.

Responding promptly to the Chief Minister’s concerns, Nitin Gadkari conveyed that Rs. 1313.28 crores have been sanctioned specifically for the Twin Tube Uni-directional Aizawl Bypass Tunnel. This funding is designated for the construction of a 2.5 km tunnel on National Highway No. 6 between Sairang and Phaibawk, accompanied by a 2.1 km approach road.

The Aizawl Bypass Tunnel is anticipated to play a vital role in mitigating traffic congestion within the city, diverting a substantial flow of vehicles away from Aizawl.

Additionally, it is expected to enhance safety measures and serve as a pivotal bypass road for smoother transportation.

The project is projected to reduce the distance between Sairang and Phaibawk by 22 kilometers, facilitating more efficient connectivity.

