Aizawl: Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, is presently on an official visit to Delhi, where he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The Chief Minister had earlier held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, addressing various crucial matters concerning Mizoram and the region.

During the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, one of the focal points of discussion was Mizoram’s decision not to repatriate any refugees from Myanmar until the situation in the neighboring country stabilizes. Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed the concerns of his government, emphasising the need for a peaceful environment in Myanmar before initiating the return of refugees.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another significant topic broached during the meeting was the Household Registration Bill passed by Mizoram in 2019. However, the bill is yet to receive approval from the President of India. Home Minister Amit Shah advised Chief Minister Lalduhoma to revisit the bill and make necessary amendments before resubmitting it for approval.

Amit Shah underscored the Indian government’s policy to collect fingerprints of all foreigners residing in India, including refugees. He assured the Chief Minister that until peace is restored in Myanmar, the Indian government will not repatriate Myanmar refugees.

“We want to assure the Mizo people that until there is peace in Myanmar, the Indian government will not send the Myanmar refugees back to their country,” stated Amit Shah, reiterating India’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of those seeking refuge in the country.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Lalduhoma articulated Mizoram’s aspirations for a “Greater Mizoram Project” parallel to the national vision of Akhand Bharat or Greater India.

Also Read | Mizoram CM advocates for “Greater Mizoram Project” in Meeting with Prime Minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









