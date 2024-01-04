Aizawl: Mizoram is grappling with a disconcerting surge in pollution levels on New Year’s Eve, marking a troubling trend over the past three years. According to the Mizoram Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the pollution levels have tripled consecutively, painting a concerning picture of environmental degradation.

In 2022, the pollution levels doubled compared to 2021, and the trend persisted into the New Year’s Eve of 2023, with pollution levels doubling once again compared to the previous year.

Despite district magistrates issuing a prohibition on all fireworks during the festive season, the city was illuminated with pyrotechnics on December 31, contributing to the exacerbation of pollution.

A report by Vanglaini revealed a stark lack of enforcement, as not a single person was apprehended for violating the prohibition. Only four cases of fireworks were seized, highlighting a substantial gap between regulatory measures and their implementation.

The MPCB, equipped with a Continuous/Automatic Air Quality Monitoring Station, provided alarming statistics. At noon on December 31, the PM10 level was measured at 6µg/m³.

However, as fireworks lit up the night sky, the PM10 level soared to an alarming 597µg/m³. This significant increase was evident in the previous year’s data, where the pollution level reached 285µg/m³ on the night of December 31, 2022.

The preceding year’s data further emphasized the worsening situation, with the pollution level on the midnight of December 31, 2021, recorded at 151µg/m³. These levels far exceeded the National Standards of 50µg/m³ and reached stage 4 of the Air Quality Index, signifying a critical environmental concern.

The Mizoram Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a statement on December 21, urging citizens to abstain from fireworks to prevent potential air pollution hazards. The MPCB emphasised the constitutional right to health, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, highlighting the contradiction of engaging in activities that jeopardize the well-being of vulnerable citizens.

