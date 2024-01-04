Mizoram: CM discusses Myanmar refugee crisis with External Affairs Minister

Aizawl: Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on his maiden visit to the central headquarters since assuming office, held discussions with the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The meeting, which took place in Dr. Jaishankar’s office chamber in Delhi, primarily focused on addressing the challenges posed by the influx of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, along with other crucial matters of mutual concern.

Both leaders, hailing from the Indian Civil Service batch of 1977, share a longstanding camaraderie. The discussions centered around the complex issue of Myanmar refugees entering Mizoram, presenting an opportunity for the Chief Minister to articulate the concerns of the Mizos.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the historical context of the boundary lines between India and Myanmar, originally established by the British colonial administration. He highlighted the adverse impact of this demarcation, asserting that it has forcefully pushed the boundaries into Mizoram, leading to the separation of Mizo brotherhood tribes over the ages. The Chief Minister strongly conveyed that Mizoram does not accept this delineation and discussed potential avenues for its resolution.

Following the meeting, Dr. S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to share insights from their conversation. He wrote, “So glad to meet Chief Minister of Mizoram Shri @Lal_Duhoma ji today. We began Government service at the same time and trained together. Discussed how MEA and the State Government could collaborate more closely.” The tweet underscored the commitment of both leaders to fostering collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Mizoram State Government.

