Mizoram CM advocates for "Greater Mizoram Project" in Meeting with Prime Minister

Aizawl: Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since assuming office, where he articulated Mizoram’s aspirations for a “Greater Mizoram Project” parallel to the national vision of Akhand Bharat or Greater India.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised Mizoram’s historical context, expressing how the British government had arbitrarily drawn the border between India and Burma without consulting the Mizo people. He underscored the adverse impact of this border, dividing the Mizo communities, and asserted that their ultimate goal is to live under a unified administration.
Addressing the pressing issue of refugees fleeing the military coup, the Chief Minister passionately stated that these individuals are not strangers but blood brothers to the people of Mizoram. He conveyed a strong commitment to providing them with the necessary care and support.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In a bid to address regional concerns, Chief Minister Lalduhoma called for a more systematic enforcement of the Inner Line Permit. The Prime Minister, in response, encouraged the Chief Minister to submit a detailed proposal on this matter.
Also Read |
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Indigenous road-building tech used at Indo-China border
- Mizoram sees tripled pollution levels on consecutive New Year’s eves from 2021-23
- Mizoram CM advocates for “Greater Mizoram Project” in Meeting with Prime Minister
- Union govt’s plan to abolish FMR will likely impact NE states
- Mizoram: CM discusses Myanmar refugee crisis with External Affairs Minister
- Kaziranga: Poaching incidents threaten wildlife survival