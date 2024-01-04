Mizoram CM advocates for "Greater Mizoram Project" in Meeting with Prime Minister

Aizawl: Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since assuming office, where he articulated Mizoram’s aspirations for a “Greater Mizoram Project” parallel to the national vision of Akhand Bharat or Greater India.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised Mizoram’s historical context, expressing how the British government had arbitrarily drawn the border between India and Burma without consulting the Mizo people. He underscored the adverse impact of this border, dividing the Mizo communities, and asserted that their ultimate goal is to live under a unified administration.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the pressing issue of refugees fleeing the military coup, the Chief Minister passionately stated that these individuals are not strangers but blood brothers to the people of Mizoram. He conveyed a strong commitment to providing them with the necessary care and support.

In a bid to address regional concerns, Chief Minister Lalduhoma called for a more systematic enforcement of the Inner Line Permit. The Prime Minister, in response, encouraged the Chief Minister to submit a detailed proposal on this matter.

Also Read |

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









