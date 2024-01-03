Mizoram: Assam Rifles facilitate repatriation of 151 Myanmar soldiers

Aizawl: On Tuesday, 151 Myanmar soldiers, who sought refuge in southernmost Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district after fleeing armed clashes with the Arakan Army were repatriated to Myanmar. An Assam Rifles officer confirmed that the soldiers were airlifted by the Myanmar Air Force directly from Aizawl to their home country.
The Myanmarese soldiers crossed the Indian border and entered Mizoram on December 29, seeking safety after their camps near the international borders fell to Arakan Army fighters. The Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army personnel are known, approached the Assam Rifles at Tuisentlang in Lawngtlai district after intense gunfights with the insurgent group.
Since their arrival, the Assam Rifles had been providing safe custody to the fleeing soldiers at Parva in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. Nine individuals sustained injuries during the clashes, with four of them reported to be in serious condition. The soldiers were found to be carrying a significant arsenal, including 93 rifles, 17 pistols, 4 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 4 mortars, 2 medium machine guns (MMGs), 5 light machine guns (LMGs), 4 sniper rifles, and 374 hand grenades.
Several military bases in Chin state have fallen to pro-democracy forces since 2022. The National Unity Government of Myanmar in exile has consistently called for the overthrow of the military junta that staged a coup in February 2021.
