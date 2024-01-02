Aizawl: For over three decades, the quaint locality of Kulikawn in Aizawl has chosen tranquility over the dazzling spectacle of New Year’s fireworks.

While the rest of the city has been illuminated with vibrant displays, Kulikawn has remained steadfast in upholding a ban on fireworks, providing a haven for the elderly and those averse to the pollution and noise associated with the celebrations.

This unique tradition began in 1992 when Vanlalngaia, serving as the village council president at the time, enlightened the community about the detrimental effects of fireworks. Reverend Vanlalghaka, a prominent figure, championed the cause, leading to the initiation of a voluntary prohibition. Despite government attempts to regulate fireworks failing elsewhere, Kulikawn’s residents have successfully maintained their ban.

EastMojo reached out to a YMA leader, FL Chhuma who said, “Our locality is very united in this stand. We start our duty from the time the sun sets on New Years eve and kept a strict vigil. We hardly have any lawbreakers except sometimes people who are visiting from other localities or villages and are not aware of the rules.”

The joint efforts of the Young Mizo Association, Village Defence Party, and the local council have been crucial in enforcing this prohibition. These organizations have stood united in ensuring compliance, with leaders actively scolding anyone who disobeys the order. This cohesive approach has fostered a sense of community responsibility, making Kulikawn a serene refuge on New Year’s Eve for those seeking respite from the typical celebrations.

A resident of Kulikawn, Angela Zothankimi told EastMojo, “It has become a deep rooted tradition for all of us. We never feel like we are missing out. We just watch other localities light up their fireworks.”

She explained why the ban has a strict following saying, “It is because we are all united. Moreover the prohibition goes beyond consideration for fireworks it is also love for animals. When the prohibition was first enforced a lot of people were still rearing pigs in the locality and their health was considered. We continue to value the health of both humans and animals.”

