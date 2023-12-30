Mizoram: Bhairabi-Sairang rail project sees 91% progress

Guwahati: The Bhairabi-Sairang new line railway project to connect the North-eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is at an advance stage of completion, a railway official informed.

Once completed, the project will mark the dawn of a new era of communication and commerce, in the North-eastern region of the country especially in Mizoram. The Bhairabi–Sairang project aims to create an additional 51.38 km of railway track in Mizoram. The project has already achieved physical progress of 91%.

Construction of the Bhairabi–Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters out of which 12710 meters tunneling works has already been completed, the official said.

The project will have a total of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, out of which work for 12 major bridges and 85 minor bridges have been completed so far. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project including Pier P-4 of bridge no 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes 7 Road Over Bridge and 9 Road Under Bridge.

Though there are many challenges in execution of this project like less working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labor in Mizoram and more, the Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts to fulfill its commitment of earliest commissioning of the project.

The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the Mizoram, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism of the state. People of the region will get long distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods at low costs can be done to Mizoram to cater to the needs of the people.

