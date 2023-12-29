Mizoram government gives consent to CBI Investigation for state offences

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has formally approved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct investigations into state offences. Chief Minister Lalduhoma made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.
“Committed to transparency and accountability, #Mizoram grants consent for a #CBI investigation. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens,” Chief Minister Lalduhoma tweeted.
This decision aligns with Mizoram’s ongoing efforts to maintain a clean governance system and ensure that instances of corruption are thoroughly investigated and addressed. The state government’s proactive stance underscores its commitment to fostering a corruption-free environment and promoting good governance.
The official notification from the government read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (No.25 of 1946) and in supersession of this Department’s Notification No. C.31016/1/85-VIG dt. 15.07.2002, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the State of Mizoram.”
The CBI’s conviction rate has exhibited fluctuations over the years, reaching an impressive 74.59% in 2022. This statistic underscores the bureau’s effectiveness in bringing offenders to justice and upholding the rule of law.
