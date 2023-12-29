Mizoram: AMC presents 2023-24 Budget with 81% allocated to city development

Aizawl: In a meeting of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) Board of Corporators (BoC) held on Thursday, a revised estimate budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved, amounting to Rs. 11,731.81 lakhs.

Executive Corporator (Cash & Accounts), Lalringliana, presented the Revised Estimate (RE) for 2023-24, shedding light on the dynamics that led to the proposed budget of Rs. 11,731.81 lakhs.

He informed the assembly that the initial budget estimate at the commencement of the year stood at Rs. 11,479 lakhs, indicating an increase of Rs. 252 lakhs in the revised estimate. The corporators acknowledged this upward revision as a positive development, signifying progress in the municipal financial landscape.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Property Tax Management software, facilitating online property tax payments, is ready for implementation. This initiative is expected to ease the burden on residents and streamline the tax collection process.

Out of the total AMC Revised Estimate for 2023-24, a significant 81% has been allocated for various developmental projects within the city. The remaining 18% will be directed towards the welfare of AMC officers, staff, corporators, and prizes for local councils. Notable allocations include funds for waste management in the Aizawl area, water supply projects, Corporators Ward Development Fund, Local Council development, street lighting, and a designated budget for Aizawl Day 2024.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the AMC anticipates receiving Rs. 6,564 lakhs from the central government and Rs. 2,324 lakhs from the state government. The budget proposal received unanimous approval from the corporators.

