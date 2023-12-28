Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 956.65 cr in 2023

Aizawl: In a series of operations throughout the year, the Assam Rifles have recovered narcotics with an estimated value of Rs. 956.65 crores as of December 25, 2023. According to the latest reports from Assam Rifles officials, a total of 248 operations were conducted in 2023, leading to significant seizures.
The recovered narcotics include 33.20 kgs of heroin No. 4 valued at Rs. 546,62,99,200, 3 kgs of opium worth Rs. 1,80,000, and 20.540 kgs of poppy seeds with an estimated value of Rs. 53,04,000. Additionally, a substantial quantity of marijuana, totaling 25,950 kgs and worth Rs. 18,48,900, was seized. The Assam Rifles also intercepted a large cache of methamphetamine tablets, numbering 12,17,524 and valued at approximately Rs. 339,36,61,800, along with 98,000 tripolidine tablets worth Rs. 9,80,00,000.
In total, the seized narcotics have a combined value of approximately Rs. 956.65 crores.
Apart from narcotics, contraband was also recovered during these operations. This includes 681.03 quintals of areca nut, valued at around Rs. 47,31,05,500, 4,134 cases of foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs. 47,79,50,315, and 2,953 cases of liquor with an estimated value of Rs. 1,26,77,416. The total worth of the recovered contraband is approximately Rs. 96.07 crores.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state of Mizoram is confronting a significant drug problem, a pressing issue that gained prominence in the lead-up to the elections. It was also highlighted in a recent Christmas message delivered by the Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The state faces the dual challenge of rampant drug smuggling and a substantial number of drug users.
Also Read | Mizoram: Drug-related deaths highest in nearly two decades
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Delhi activist on 21,000 km blood donation walk meets Mizoram CM
- Nagaland: Guitarist Imnainla Jamir appointed as MasterPeace’s global ambassador
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 956.65 cr in 2023
- Tripura: Senior BJP MLA passes away, state mourning announced
- Alpha, beta, theta: What are brain states, waves? Can we control them?
- Could dinosaurs be the reason humans can’t live for 200 years?