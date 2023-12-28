Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 956.65 cr in 2023

Aizawl: In a series of operations throughout the year, the Assam Rifles have recovered narcotics with an estimated value of Rs. 956.65 crores as of December 25, 2023. According to the latest reports from Assam Rifles officials, a total of 248 operations were conducted in 2023, leading to significant seizures.

The recovered narcotics include 33.20 kgs of heroin No. 4 valued at Rs. 546,62,99,200, 3 kgs of opium worth Rs. 1,80,000, and 20.540 kgs of poppy seeds with an estimated value of Rs. 53,04,000. Additionally, a substantial quantity of marijuana, totaling 25,950 kgs and worth Rs. 18,48,900, was seized. The Assam Rifles also intercepted a large cache of methamphetamine tablets, numbering 12,17,524 and valued at approximately Rs. 339,36,61,800, along with 98,000 tripolidine tablets worth Rs. 9,80,00,000.

In total, the seized narcotics have a combined value of approximately Rs. 956.65 crores.

Apart from narcotics, contraband was also recovered during these operations. This includes 681.03 quintals of areca nut, valued at around Rs. 47,31,05,500, 4,134 cases of foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs. 47,79,50,315, and 2,953 cases of liquor with an estimated value of Rs. 1,26,77,416. The total worth of the recovered contraband is approximately Rs. 96.07 crores.

The state of Mizoram is confronting a significant drug problem, a pressing issue that gained prominence in the lead-up to the elections. It was also highlighted in a recent Christmas message delivered by the Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The state faces the dual challenge of rampant drug smuggling and a substantial number of drug users.

