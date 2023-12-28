Delhi activist on 21,000 km blood donation walk meets Mizoram CM

Aizawl: In an initiative to raise awareness and advocate for blood donation, Kiran Verma, the founder of Simply Blood, is undertaking a colossal journey walking 21,000 kilometers.

The mission, which began on December 28, 2021, aims to highlight the crucial importance of blood donation and address the challenges faced in this sector.

Verma’s journey recently brought him to Mizoram, where he had a meeting with the Chief Minister, Lalduhoma on Thursday. The two engaged in discussions regarding blood donation programs in the state and addressed issues related to the HIV epidemic.

Mizoram and Tripura currently have blood banks in every district, ensuring accessibility, however, there has been a noticeable decline in blood donations in Mizoram in recent times, necessitating renewed efforts.

During their meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Kiran Verma focused on strategies to revitalise and enhance blood donation initiatives in the state.

Kiran Verma, during his walk, carried a placard bearing the message, “My name is Kiran Verma, and I am on a #21000 kms walk for your kid, my kid, for a future where nobody will die waiting for blood after 21st December 2025 in India.”

As of December 24, 2023, Kiran Verma’s campaign has achieved significant milestones. A total of 126 blood donation camps have been organized along his route, where more than 26,722 people actively participated in donating blood to support the cause. Additionally, over 10,000 individuals proactively visited blood banks to contribute to this noble initiative.

On January 29, 2017, Kiran Verma officially launched Simply Blood as an Android app and a website. In its inaugural year, the platform achieved notable success by aiding thousands of individuals in need of blood across various countries.

As per the information available on his website, Kiran Verma was compelled to address the critical issue of black marketing of blood when his blood was sold to a financially disadvantaged family at a government hospital in Delhi.

Motivated to solve blood-related problems in India and combat the illicit trade of blood, he made the pivotal decision to leave his job and establish Simply Blood.

The primary mission of Simply Blood is to ensure that “nobody dies waiting for blood; blood should wait to give life.” In the North East Region, Verma has walked across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Also Read | Delhi man’s 21,000 KM blood donation walk reaches Nagaland

