Mizoram: CM proposes rubber production strategies in meeting with Rubber Board Chairman

Aizawl: In a recent meeting at the Chief Minister’s office, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma appealed for the appointment of a Deputy Rubber Production Commissioner in Mizoram.

The appeal was made during discussions with Dr. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board of India, last week. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for dedicated oversight to boost the rubber production sector in the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also requested that the rubber manufacturing machinery, currently borrowed from Tripura, be made available within Mizoram itself. He assured Chairman Dr. Sawar Dhanania that the state is committed to working diligently to contribute significantly to the progress of rubber production.

The meeting also shed light on the challenges faced by rubber farmers in Mizoram. Over 3000 families are poised to harvest their rubber crop, but due to the unavailability of required tools, only around 400 families have been able to do so, as reported by the Mizoram Rubber Society. The current total rubber produced in the state stands at 1460 metric tonnes.

Following their discussion, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed optimism that the state would formulate an improved plan to enhance rubber production. Several key points were deliberated, including strategies to process rubber at a higher quality, facilitating direct sales from farmers to companies without intermediaries, and addressing insurance concerns for rubber farmers.

Dr. Sawar Dhanania apprised the Chief Minister of the ambitious INROAD Project, aimed at increasing rubber production area in India by 2 lakh hectares. He disclosed a specific target of 9000 hectares for Mizoram in the 2021-25 period, an increase from the current 6770 hectares devoted to rubber farming in the state.

