Mizoram: CM proposes rubber production strategies in meeting with Rubber Board Chairman

Aizawl: In a recent meeting at the Chief Minister’s office, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma appealed for the appointment of a Deputy Rubber Production Commissioner in Mizoram.
The appeal was made during discussions with Dr. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board of India, last week. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for dedicated oversight to boost the rubber production sector in the state.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also requested that the rubber manufacturing machinery, currently borrowed from Tripura, be made available within Mizoram itself. He assured Chairman Dr. Sawar Dhanania that the state is committed to working diligently to contribute significantly to the progress of rubber production.
The meeting also shed light on the challenges faced by rubber farmers in Mizoram. Over 3000 families are poised to harvest their rubber crop, but due to the unavailability of required tools, only around 400 families have been able to do so, as reported by the Mizoram Rubber Society. The current total rubber produced in the state stands at 1460 metric tonnes.
Following their discussion, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed optimism that the state would formulate an improved plan to enhance rubber production. Several key points were deliberated, including strategies to process rubber at a higher quality, facilitating direct sales from farmers to companies without intermediaries, and addressing insurance concerns for rubber farmers.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Dr. Sawar Dhanania apprised the Chief Minister of the ambitious INROAD Project, aimed at increasing rubber production area in India by 2 lakh hectares. He disclosed a specific target of 9000 hectares for Mizoram in the 2021-25 period, an increase from the current 6770 hectares devoted to rubber farming in the state.
Also Read | Parliamentary panel flags high commodity prices in the northeast
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for December 27
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer December 27
- For India-Bangladesh trade to flourish, connectivity must improve in Tripura
- Mizoram: CM focuses on urgency of addressing drug issue in Christmas message
- Mizoram: CM proposes rubber production strategies in meeting with Rubber Board Chairman
- Twitterati shocked after ‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: See reactions