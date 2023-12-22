Central Young Mizo Association extends helping hand to Myanmar refugees in Aizawl

Aizawl: In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity during the festive season, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizoram’s apex NGO, donated essential supplies to Myanmar refugees in Aizawl and its surrounding areas. The donation, amounting to four lakhs, aimed to alleviate the hardships faced by those who have sought refuge in Mizoram.
The distribution event took place on Friday morning at the Central YMA office in Tuikhuahtlang, where representatives from various refugee camps gathered to receive the contributions. The CYMA organized the initiative, employing five pickup trucks to transport the donated goods to eight locations.
A total of 68 rice bags, 15 bags of dal, 38 cases of oil, and 25 cases of eggs were distributed to the refugee camps. The allocation of resources was done strategically, considering the number of residents in each camp, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution.
Addressing the gathering, Central YMA President Lalhmachhuana highlighted the importance of compassion during these challenging times. He remarked, “At this time, we should remember all the destitute who have come to Mizoram, considering it as their home. The CYMA has decided to take this action; it may not be much, but we hope you will accept it.”
The program saw the participation of representatives from the Myanmar group Network for Unity Association (NUA) and the grateful recipients of the aid expressed their heartfelt gratitude.
