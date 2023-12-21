Mizoram: Three feared dead in stone quarry collapse

Aizawl: In a devastating incident unfolding in the Mamit district in West Mizoram, at least three individuals are feared dead after a stone quarry collapsed on Wednesday, according to official sources.
The unfortunate event transpired around 1 pm in the Pukzing area, where three victims and other workers were diligently engaged in quarry activities. Tragically, two excavator operators and a helper, all hailing from outside the state, found themselves trapped under the debris.
As of now, the identities of the missing persons remain unknown. Swift action was taken by the police, who rushed to the scene, initiating a full-scale rescue operation to extricate the trapped individuals.
Further details surrounding the incident are anticipated, with a comprehensive report expected to shed light on the sequence of events leading to the quarry collapse. Authorities are actively working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
This heart-wrenching incident draws unsettling parallels with a similar catastrophe that occurred in November of the previous year. In Hnahthial district‘s Maudhar area, a stone quarry collapse claimed the lives of 12 individuals, with 11 of them being non-residents of Mizoram.
