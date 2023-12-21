Mizoram: Pollution board urges restraint from fireworks during festive season

Aizawl: The Mizoram Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Thursday released a statement, urging citizens to abstain from fireworks, citing potential air pollution hazards that can adversely affect individuals, particularly those who are vulnerable such as the elderly and the ailing.
The MPCB emphasised the constitutional right to health, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which safeguards the well-being of all citizens. Engaging in activities that could jeopardise the health of others, especially the weak and frail, is deemed incompatible with the constitutional provision, they said.
Highlighting the findings of the Mizoram Pollution Control Board, the statement revealed an alarming spike in air pollution levels during festive seasons each year. The pollution control body urged residents to consider the broader impact on public health and the environment, making a strong case for the ban on fireworks.
Last year’s festivities witnessed a substantial surge in pollution levels. According to data from the Continuous/Automatic Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sikulpuikawn, the PM10 levels on December 31, 2022, afternoon measured at 67µg/m3, escalating to a staggering 285µg/m3 between midnight and 1 am. Comparatively, the pollution levels on the same night in 2021 were 151µg/m3, demonstrating a troubling doubling of particulate matter.
The report also highlighted the levels of fine particulate matter, PM2.5, indicating a significant breach of national standards. In the afternoon of December 31, 2022, PM2.5 levels were recorded at 17µg/m3, soaring to 67µg/m3 at midnight—exceeding the prescribed limit of 50µg/m3 and reaching stage 4 of the Air Quality Index.
