Mizoram: Vietnam National Dahn Niang freed with CESJ assistance

Aizawl: In a heartening turn of events, Dahn Niang, a citizen of Vietnam, was released from Serchhip district jail on December 18, 2023, after serving a sentence related to a foreigner case.
The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ), an NGO based in Aizawl, played a crucial role in facilitating his release and ensuring his transition to a home for the destitute named Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT).
Dahn Niang’s unique case attracted attention due to his physical and presumed mental challenges. He had been incarcerated since March 24, 2020, under the charge of SI Simple Imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs. 10,000. Despite being eligible for release on June 23, 2022, he continued to stay in Serchhip district jail for an additional one year and six months due to a lack of a place to go. The jail officials took pity on him and provided for his needs.
VL Thlamuanpuia, Media and Publicity Incharge told EastMojo, “He was taken into custody during the pandemic because people were not allowed to roam the streets and no one could identify him. The police nicknamed him ‘Covid’ and took all measures to find out his identity.”
The CESJ, upon learning of Dahn Niang’s situation, took immediate action to secure his release. Officials from Serchhip jail, Serchhip District Court CJM, and the Mizoram Home Department made extensive efforts to ascertain his identity, involving communication with Mizo Missionaries in Southeast Asia. Eventually, it was discovered that Dahn Niang hails from Vietnam.
The Mizoram Home Department promptly contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, leading to the Vietnam Embassy identifying Dahn Niang and preparing a passport for him. Vanramchhuangi, a social activist, has agreed to act as his legal guardian until the embassy is ready to take custody of him.
While awaiting repatriation, Dahn Niang has been placed in Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT), a home for the destitute. Civil society organizations, including the Human Rights and Law Network Mizoram also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate Niang’s return to Vietnam.
In a statement, the CESJ emphasised the importance of addressing instances where eligible individuals remain incarcerated, deeming it unjust in a land where Mizoram Christians reside.
