Mizoram: 6 Chakma Autonomous District Council members join ZPM

Aizawl: Six members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including five from the BJP and one from the MNF, switched to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), according to sources.
Among the individuals making this transition was Council Chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya of the MNF. The five BJP members had previously left the MNF to join the saffron party ahead of the November assembly polls.
The CADC elections on May 9 earlier this year resulted in a fragmented mandate, with the MNF emerging as the largest single party, securing 10 seats. BJP won five seats, Congress secured four, and the initially contested Rengkashya seat, following a clash resulting in the death of a BJP candidate, was eventually won by the Congress.
Three BJP and two Congress members joined the MNF to establish the MNF-led council. Nevertheless, the current chief executive member, Rasik Mohan Chakma, elected from the Tuichawng seat in the November 7 Assembly polls, is still deliberating on whether to resign as MDC and CEM, according to sources.
With 11 seats, the MNF currently holds power in the 20-member council. The Chakma Autonomous District Council was established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Chakma tribe in Mizoram.
