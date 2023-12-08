ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram Chief Minister

Aizawl: Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), took the oath as Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, saw 11 other ZPM leaders being sworn in as ministers.
The event, held at the Raj Bhavan, had the presence of Zoram National Front leader and outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
The ceremony was attended by all MNF MLAs, including Lalchhandama Ralte, the legislature party leader, and former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. The ZPM Legislature Party had earlier elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader on Tuesday.
Mizoram, with a 40-member assembly, can accommodate 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The state held its single-phase polls on November 7, with a notable 80.66 percent voter turnout. Despite a one-day delay in vote counting, the Zoram People’s Movement secured a remarkable victory, winning 27 out of 40 seats. It is noteworthy that the ZPM, established as a political party only in 2019, significantly increased its seat count from 8 in the 2018 polls.
