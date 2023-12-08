PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking oath as Mizoram CM

Guwahati: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for assuming the position of Chief Minister of Mizoram, following his oath-taking ceremony.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new Government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram.”
The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in the recently concluded polls, securing an impressive 27 seats and solidifying their position to lead Mizoram for the next 5 years.
