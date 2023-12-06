Mizoram: ZPM promises zero tolerance against corruption

Aizawl: In a decisive stance against corruption, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Val Upa Council declared zero tolerance against corruption during a meeting held on Tuesday.
Bualhrunga, a member of the Val Upa Council, expressed contentment with having a chief minister committed to combating corruption.
Addressing the gathering, Bualhrunga affirmed, “We are going to give 100% support to our Chief Minister as we are going to have a leader who is strong against corruption.”
He emphasised that the Val Upa Council would robustly protect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have pledged against corruption.
Unlike traditional structures in other political parties, the ZPM operates with a unique system where the ‘elders,’ known as the Val Upa Council (VUC), play a pivotal role in the party administration. Before the elections, the VUC nominated Lalduhoma as the Chief Ministerial candidate.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Bualhranga underscored the VUC’s unwavering stance against corruption, stating, “VUC will be very adamant against corruption and will have a red line. If anyone acts beyond the red line, they will have zero tolerance.”
The Val Upa Council asserted they would not hesitate to take stringent action against individuals at various levels, including Chief Ministers, Ministers, and MLAs.
Also Read | Mizoram’s new faces: 24 new MLAs, including footballer, RJ and journos
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland’s Keneilelie Sorünuo wins Silver in National Bodybuilding C’ship
- Digitised records from wildlife centres show how humans harm wild animals
- Mizoram: ZPM promises zero tolerance against corruption
- Assam’s Rabha Hasong council bolsters tourism with new projects
- Mizoram: Swearing-in ceremony for new government on December 8
- Research shows Jamun genes a rich source of medicinal properties