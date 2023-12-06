Mizoram: ZPM promises zero tolerance against corruption

Aizawl: In a decisive stance against corruption, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Val Upa Council declared zero tolerance against corruption during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Bualhrunga, a member of the Val Upa Council, expressed contentment with having a chief minister committed to combating corruption.

Addressing the gathering, Bualhrunga affirmed, “We are going to give 100% support to our Chief Minister as we are going to have a leader who is strong against corruption.”

He emphasised that the Val Upa Council would robustly protect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have pledged against corruption.

Unlike traditional structures in other political parties, the ZPM operates with a unique system where the ‘elders,’ known as the Val Upa Council (VUC), play a pivotal role in the party administration. Before the elections, the VUC nominated Lalduhoma as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Bualhranga underscored the VUC’s unwavering stance against corruption, stating, “VUC will be very adamant against corruption and will have a red line. If anyone acts beyond the red line, they will have zero tolerance.”

The Val Upa Council asserted they would not hesitate to take stringent action against individuals at various levels, including Chief Ministers, Ministers, and MLAs.

Mizoram's new faces: 24 new MLAs, including footballer, RJ and journos

