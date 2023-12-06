Mizoram: Swearing-in ceremony for new government on December 8

Aizawl: Mizoram is gearing up for a swearing-in ceremony on December 8 at 11 am. Chief Secretary Renu Sharma chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday at the CS conference hall in MINECO.



The meeting, attended by concerned departments and officials, focused on meticulous planning for the ‘Swearing-in-Ceremony of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers,’ set to take place at Raj Bhavan.



During the gathering, Chief Secretary Sharma emphasised the importance of executing responsibilities dutifully, guiding the officials in preparation for the significant event. The meeting also involved a thorough review of the meeting minutes from November 21, ensuring that all aspects are well-coordinated for the upcoming ceremony.



The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in the polls, securing an impressive 27 seats and solidifying their position to lead Mizoram for the next five years. ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, speaking to the media, attributed their success to the people’s endorsement of their manifesto.

The political landscape in Mizoram is poised for a historic shift after three decades of leadership under the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress. MNF President Zoramthanga’s resignation on Tuesday marked the end of an era, while Congress President Lalsawta announced his intention to tender his resignation on Wednesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram’s new faces: 24 new MLAs, including footballer, RJ and journos

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









