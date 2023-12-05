Mizoram: Zoramthanga resigns as MNF President after 33 years

Aizawl: Zoramthanga, the outgoing Chief Minister of Mizoram, has resigned from his role as the President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) after an impressive 33-year tenure.
The decision comes in the aftermath of the party’s defeat in the recent assembly polls, prompting Zoramthanga to shoulder moral responsibility for the electoral setback. In his resignation letter addressed to MNF’s Senior Vice President, Tawnluia, he expressed his accountability as the party’s president.
As Mizoram grapples with this unexpected turn of events, the MNF is set to convene a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on whether to accept Zoramthanga’s resignation.
Despite the party’s aspirations for a consecutive term, they fell short in the polls, securing only 10 seats. Victory eluded them as the Zoram People’s Movement emerged triumphant. Just yesterday, Zoramthanga had tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to the Mizoram governor.
