Mizoram elections: PM congratulates ZPM, CM candidate Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Zoram People’s Movement and Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma for their triumphant victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections.

Taking to X, (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram.”

While acknowledging the support received by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram, the Prime Minister affirmed the party’s commitment to the state’s progress.

In his tweet, he expressed gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank all those who supported @BJP4Mizoram. Our Party will always work to ensure Mizoram scales new heights of progress. I appreciate the hard work of our Party workers who reached out to the people of the state and highlighted our agenda of good governance.”

PM Modi also congratulated the two BJP candidates who emerged victorious in the elections. He said, “I would also like to specially congratulate Dr. K. Beichhua and Mr. K. Hrahmo from our Party on being elected MLAs. My best wishes for their legislative journey ahead.”

BJP has seen progress since the 2018 elections, where they secured one seat, with the party now securing two seats. Dr. K. Beichhua emerged victorious in the Siaha Constituency, while K. Hrahmo secured a win in the Palak constituency, marking a notable stride for the BJP in Mizoram’s political landscape.

Also Read | Mizoram: Zoramthanga resigns as MNF President after 33 years

