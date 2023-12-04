ZPM sweeps Mizoram elections

Aizawl: A new era dawned in the state of Mizoram as the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the results of the recently held Assembly elections on Monday.
Mizoram witnessed a political transformation as the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) achieved a resounding victory in the polls. Bringing an end to the over three-decade-long dominance of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, the ZPM secured an impressive 27 out of 40 assembly seats.
Contrary to exit poll predictions of a hung assembly, the ZPM’s clean sweep came as a surprise to the electorate. This victory marks a significant departure from the political landscape that Mizoram has known for the past thirty years.
The Mizo National Front managed to secure ten seats in the election, while the Congress party secured a solitary seat. Notably, the victory of Ngunlianchunga, who won with 10,180 votes, marked a close contest against MNF candidate V Zirsanga, with a margin of just 236 votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made its presence felt by securing two seats, both in the Siaha district, with Dr. K Beichhua, a former MNF minister and MLA who joined the BJP, winning at Siaha constituency with 5,917 votes. K Hrahmo secured victory in the Palak constituency with 5,942 votes.
As the ZPM steps into governance, eyes are now on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Mizoram under its new leadership. The election results signal a significant shift in the political dynamics of the state, paving the way for a fresh era in Mizoram’s political history.
