It was supposed to be a three way contest: four-way, if you insist on adding the BJP to every equation. But within the first hour of counting for Mizoram elections on December 4, a day after Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan gave their verdicts, it became clear that the contest was not a three-way contest. And after two hours, it was not even a two-way contest, and there was no contest.
The Zoram People’s Movement has scripted history by ousting the ever-popular Zoramthanga, the man who, for many, symbolised Mizoram and by absolutely obliterating the Congress.
At the time of filing this report, it is clear that the ZPM is all set to form a government on their own and for the first time since Mizoram came into existence, someone not named Zoramthanga and Lalthanhawla will become the CM of Mizoram.
The Zoram People’s Movement was tipped by many to win the elections, and rightly so.
Here are four reasons why Mizoram residents have shown immense faith in the ZPM:
The need for change: This is perhaps the biggest reason why despite so much popularity, Zoramthanga did not come to power. The youth are hungry for a change and have pointed out that corruption is rife under the MNF and Congress. People are wary of an economy under duress with all the wealth going to the politicians. Amid all this, the ZPM promised a new and clean governance which appealed to people who wished to see a lasting change.
Taking all with them: From the beginning, it became clear the women, farmers and even sportspersons were going to be the core focus of the party. This helped them beat parties that have traditionally depended on age-old cadre-based structures and leaders to propel them during elections.
A strong front: The ZPM ensured candidates who were first time politicians and youth leaders who promised a new kind of leadership. The inclusion of Jeje Lalpekhlua ensured that the party had, in its leadership, a sporting legend who was well respected by all residents. The Lunglei Municipal Council, where the ZPM won all 11 seats, as it turns out, turned to a curtain raiser for the party.
