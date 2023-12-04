Mizoram elections: Zoramthanga resigns after MNF loss

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday at Raj Bhavan after the Mizoram National Front (MNF) failed to secure a majority in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

The poll results were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

In 2018, the MNF had marked a historic victory, ending Congress rule with 26 seats. However, the political landscape shifted in 2023, with the MNF securing only ten seats.

Zoramthanga himself faced defeat in his constituency to a ZPM candidate. The ZPM, which had eight seats in the 2023 election, had its candidates contesting as Independents, as the party was not officially recognized at that time.

Addressing the media after submitting his resignation, Zoramthanga acknowledged the impact of anti-incumbency and the dissatisfaction among the people with his administration.

He gracefully accepted the people’s verdict, expressing hope that the next government would perform well. He attributed the electoral setback to the combined effects of anti-incumbency and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

