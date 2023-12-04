Mizoram elections: Zoramthanga resigns after MNF loss

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday at Raj Bhavan after the Mizoram National Front (MNF) failed to secure a majority in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.
The poll results were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.
In 2018, the MNF had marked a historic victory, ending Congress rule with 26 seats. However, the political landscape shifted in 2023, with the MNF securing only ten seats.
Zoramthanga himself faced defeat in his constituency to a ZPM candidate. The ZPM, which had eight seats in the 2023 election, had its candidates contesting as Independents, as the party was not officially recognized at that time.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Addressing the media after submitting his resignation, Zoramthanga acknowledged the impact of anti-incumbency and the dissatisfaction among the people with his administration.
He gracefully accepted the people’s verdict, expressing hope that the next government would perform well. He attributed the electoral setback to the combined effects of anti-incumbency and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also Read | New milestone: Three women emerge winners in Mizoram elections
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram elections: Zoramthanga resigns after MNF loss
- Despite having a simple plot, David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ is an intriguing film
- New milestone: Three women emerge winners in Mizoram elections
- Manipur: Gunfight leaves 13 dead in Tengnoupal
- Arunachal will train players to defeat China in Wushu, says CM Khandu
- Hornbill Festival is gateway to knowing Nagaland: US Ambassador to India