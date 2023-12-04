Meet Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram

Baryl Vanneihsangi has become the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram. The 32-year-old won from Aizawl South-III constituency with 9,370 votes.
She defeated F Lalrammawia of MNF by a margin of 1,414 votes. Soon after her victory, she gave a quick interview to EastMojo. Excerpts:
Also Read | Winds of change: ZPM all set to win Mizoram, Congress obliterated
