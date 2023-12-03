Aizawl: A recent report by the local vernacular Zalen has revealed that 2023 has witnessed the highest number of drug-related deaths in the state in the past 19 years.

The findings, sourced from the Excise and Narcotics Department, indicate that as of December 1, 2023, there have been 68 reported cases of drug-related deaths. Among these tragic incidents, 57 are men, while 11 are women.

The total number of drug-related deaths in Mizoram from 1984 to 2023 is 1804, with 1586 men and 218 women succumbing to the menace.

Notably, the END reports also highlight a staggering increase in the quantity of heroin seized in 2023, reaching 76.219 kilograms. This marks the highest heroin seizure ever recorded in the state, surpassing the previous year’s total of 33.418 kilograms.

The spike in both drug-related deaths and heroin seizures underscores the pressing need for intensified efforts in combating the illicit drug trade within Mizoram.

