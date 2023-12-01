Aizawl: Following weeks of protests by religious bodies, political parties and civil society members, the Election Commission of India has decided to postpone the day of counting for Mizoram elections.

“The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram. 4. The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the note said.

On Thursday evening, the NGO coordination committee had held a meeting where they decided to hold a peaceful demonstration as repeated requests to the Election Commission of India to change the vote counting date was ignored. The ECI had appointed Sunday, December 3 as the vote counting date which is a Sunday and a sacred day for the Christians which makes up the majority of the population in the state.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats, claiming a 37.8 percent vote share, leading to a change in power from the Congress.

The Mizo National Front, the Indian National Congress, and the Zoram People’s Movement have fielded candidates on all 40 seats. The BJP had fielded candidates on 23 seats.

