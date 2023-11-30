Mizoram to protest against ECI's Sunday vote counting decision

Aizawl: The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) of Mizoram has issued a call for a protest on Friday to safeguard Sunday as the Christian worship day. This decision follows the controversy surrounding the scheduling of the counting day for the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.

The controversy arose when the Election Commission of India appointed December 3, as the counting day, coinciding with a Sunday. This decision sparked widespread concern, leading to concerted efforts by various entities, including All Political Parties, Mizo Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), and the NGO Coordination Committee.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The NGOCC, particularly proactive in addressing this matter, even took its concerns to Delhi. Despite these efforts, no official decision to change the counting day has been communicated to date.

In response to the perceived lack of action, a meeting of the NGO Coordination Committee was held on Thursday at 4 pm, where it was unanimously decided to organize a demonstration.

The demonstration is scheduled to commence at 11 am from Raj Bhavan. The NGOCC has extended an appeal to all district leaders associated with the committee to actively participate in the demonstration.

Furthermore, they have urged the entire Mizo Christian community to join in, emphasizing the importance of protecting their faith and the sanctity of Sunday as a sacred day of worship.

Also Read | Mizoram: NGOCC meeting to further deliberate on vote counting date

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









