Mizoram: NGOCC meeting to further deliberate on vote counting date

Aizawl: In an address during the Zawlbuk Group Young Mizo Association (YMA) sports meet held on Thursday, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) President Lalhmachhuana voiced concerns over the clash between the upcoming vote counting day and the sacred day of worship for the community.

Expressing his sentiments, the CYMA President referred to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement of the vote counting date on a Sunday, specifically December 3. He highlighted that this day holds immense religious significance for the community as it is a day dedicated to the worship of God, making it a pivotal and cherished occasion.

During a recent trip to Delhi, a delegation from the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), including representatives from CYMA, engaged with ECI officials, urging them to reconsider and reschedule the vote counting date. They are currently awaiting the decision of the ECI regarding the proposed change.

The CYMA President urged understanding from the YMA members, stating, “We urge YMA members to wait for our word.”If the request to change the vote counting day was not responded positively by the ECI, the NGOCC had earlier hinted that they would call for a protest day.

He affirmed the organisation’s commitment to taking initiatives where necessary regarding the issue, promising further deliberations through NGOCC meetings. Despite challenges, the President underscored YMA’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the faith and well-being of its people. Expressing disappointment over mockery directed at the organisation, he emphasized the resilience of YMA in the face of adversity.

Addressing the broader vision for YMA, the President announced plans to give the organisation a new face. He called upon each member to contribute their efforts towards accomplishing this transformative feat. The President spoke passionately about the need for collective dedication and hard work to shape a renewed identity for YMA.

