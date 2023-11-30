Mizoram: 30 Myanmar soldiers surrender in Indo-Myanmar border

Aizawl: On Wednesday, 30 Myanmar soldiers surrendered to the Assam Rifles in Laki village, Siaha district, following a fierce clash with pro-democracy forces. The surrendered soldiers, along with their weapons and ammunition, were subsequently taken into custody by Tipa Assam Rifles and Tipa police on Wednesday morning.
The operation unfolded on Monday when pro-democracy forces overran and captured the Myanmar army camp at Lailenpi, compelling the soldiers to seek refuge in neighboring Mizoram for their safety.
Efforts towards ensuring the safe deportation of the surrendered junta were spearheaded by the Siaha District Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP). Indian Army helicopters played a crucial role in transporting the 30 surrendered soldiers to Moreh in Manipur, with two separate trips carrying 15 soldiers each at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM on Wednesday.
Upon reaching Moreh, the surrendered soldiers are set to be further transported to Tamu, Myanmar. The airlift of these soldiers brings the total number of Myanmar army personnel airlifted from Mizoram to Manipur to 104.
On two earlier incidents, 29 Myanmarese soldiers and 45 Myanmar army personnel were escorted back to their country after militia groups overran their camps in recent armed clashes.
The soldiers entered Mizoram after their camp in Myanmar’s Chin state was taken over by the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), a local militia group affiliated with the PDF. Upon their arrival in Mizoram, they were received by the Assam Rifles and state police, and remained in their custody until their repatriation to Myanmar.
