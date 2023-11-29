Mizoram: Peoples Conference party advocates land development and reforms in media interaction

Aizawl: On Wednedsay, the Peoples Conference party engaged with media persons at their recently inaugurated office. The focus of the discussion centered on the party’s vision for the state’s development and the essential reforms needed for progress.

PC party president, Vanlalruata, spearheaded the dialogue, articulating a strong call to action for those in power to prioritise the comprehensive development of the land.

Vanlalruata emphasized the pivotal role of administrative and fiscal reforms in propelling progress within the region. He stressed the urgency for Mizoram to be free from corruption, advocating for stringent measures to be taken against those engaged in corrupt practices. The party’s stance revolves around the belief that a corruption-free state is integral to achieving sustainable development.

In his address, the PC President highlighted the importance of a deep-seated love for the land, asserting that anyone assuming power should align their agenda with robust administrative and fiscal reforms. He underscored that these measures are not only the need of the hour but also reflective of what the Peoples Conference party would have implemented had they been in power.

Furthermore, Vanlalruata proposed several key points crucial for the state’s development. He advocated for an industrial revolution to boost agricultural productivity within Mizoram. Additionally, he envisioned Mizoram evolving into a strategic trade point, not only for neighboring Myanmar and Bangladesh but also as a central hub for Indo-Myanmar-Bangladesh trade within the broader ASEAN region.

The Peoples Conference party’s comprehensive vision encompasses not only immediate reforms but also long-term strategies for economic growth and development.

