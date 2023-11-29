Mizoram: Peoples Conference party advocates land development and reforms in media interaction

Aizawl: On Wednedsay, the Peoples Conference party engaged with media persons at their recently inaugurated office. The focus of the discussion centered on the party’s vision for the state’s development and the essential reforms needed for progress.
PC party president, Vanlalruata, spearheaded the dialogue, articulating a strong call to action for those in power to prioritise the comprehensive development of the land.
Vanlalruata emphasized the pivotal role of administrative and fiscal reforms in propelling progress within the region. He stressed the urgency for Mizoram to be free from corruption, advocating for stringent measures to be taken against those engaged in corrupt practices. The party’s stance revolves around the belief that a corruption-free state is integral to achieving sustainable development.
In his address, the PC President highlighted the importance of a deep-seated love for the land, asserting that anyone assuming power should align their agenda with robust administrative and fiscal reforms. He underscored that these measures are not only the need of the hour but also reflective of what the Peoples Conference party would have implemented had they been in power.
Furthermore, Vanlalruata proposed several key points crucial for the state’s development. He advocated for an industrial revolution to boost agricultural productivity within Mizoram. Additionally, he envisioned Mizoram evolving into a strategic trade point, not only for neighboring Myanmar and Bangladesh but also as a central hub for Indo-Myanmar-Bangladesh trade within the broader ASEAN region.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Peoples Conference party’s comprehensive vision encompasses not only immediate reforms but also long-term strategies for economic growth and development.
Also Read | Mizoram Governor appoints India’s first female Aide-de-Camp
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Peoples Conference party advocates land development and reforms in media interaction
- Assam: Retd engineer in Kokrajhar succumbs to assault; wife injured
- Far from home? Chinese stream frog discovered in Arunachal
- Nationwide rally demands separate administration for Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur
- Mizoram Governor appoints India’s first female Aide-de-Camp
- Gauhati HC judge to head tribunal probing extremist groups in Manipur