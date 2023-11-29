Mizoram Governor appoints India's First Female Aide-de-Camp

Aizawl: In a historic move, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati of Mizoram has appointed Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi, a distinguished officer from the 2015 batch of the Indian Air Force, as the first woman from the Indian Armed Forces to hold the prestigious position of Aide-de-Camp (ADC).
Governor Dr. Kambhampati, expressing his thoughts on the appointment of Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi, stated, “Her appointment is not merely a milestone; it serves as a testament to the remarkable capabilities of women who challenge gender norms and excel in diverse fields. Let us celebrate this extraordinary achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment across all domains.”
Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi assumed her new role on Wednesday, formally reporting to Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati this forenoon.
During the introduction at the Raj Bhavan, Mizoram, she was acquainted with the officers and staff. Prior to her current assignment, Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi had served in three distinguished postings – Air Force Station, Bidar, Air Force Station, Pune, and most recently Air Force Station, Bhatinda.
