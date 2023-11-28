Mizoram: ZPM sets unique example, returns surplus funds to MLA candidate

Aizawl: In a distinctive post-poll party initiative, two units of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Chanmari and Hunthar, both under the Aizawl West III constituency, have made headlines by returning the leftover money from the election campaign fund. The funds were handed over to the ZPM MLA candidate of the constituency, K Sapdanga.
According to the ZPM party report, the Chanmari Unit returned Rs. 7,000, while the Hunthar unit returned a significant amount of Rs. 59,000. The units attributed their ability to return the money to the overwhelming support and contributions from both party members and individuals who were keen to contribute to the campaign.
Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) gained prominence in the Mizoram assembly by securing eight out of the 40 seats in the 2018 polls, making it the second-largest party. This success led to the displacement of the ruling Congress to the third position, just a year after the party’s formation.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Currently eyeing the top spot in the upcoming elections, ZPM, under the leadership of president Lalduhoma, a 73-year-old police officer-turned-politician, aims to form the next government, potentially replacing the Mizo National Front (MNF).
Also Read | Ex-MNF legislator confident BJP will be part of Mizoram’s new government
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya BJP announces Executive Committee approved by national leaders
- Mizoram: ZPM sets unique example, returns surplus funds to MLA candidate
- Arunachal: Three athletes to compete at 20th World Pencak Silat C’hip
- Nagaland’s homegrown PenThrill publication turns 10
- Manipur: Bollywood couple Randeep and Lin offer prayers at Marjing
- Like Zombies: How Agartala’s growing drug problem is ruining a generation