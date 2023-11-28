Mizoram: ZPM sets unique example, returns surplus funds to MLA candidate

Aizawl: In a distinctive post-poll party initiative, two units of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Chanmari and Hunthar, both under the Aizawl West III constituency, have made headlines by returning the leftover money from the election campaign fund. The funds were handed over to the ZPM MLA candidate of the constituency, K Sapdanga.

According to the ZPM party report, the Chanmari Unit returned Rs. 7,000, while the Hunthar unit returned a significant amount of Rs. 59,000. The units attributed their ability to return the money to the overwhelming support and contributions from both party members and individuals who were keen to contribute to the campaign.

Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) gained prominence in the Mizoram assembly by securing eight out of the 40 seats in the 2018 polls, making it the second-largest party. This success led to the displacement of the ruling Congress to the third position, just a year after the party’s formation.

Currently eyeing the top spot in the upcoming elections, ZPM, under the leadership of president Lalduhoma, a 73-year-old police officer-turned-politician, aims to form the next government, potentially replacing the Mizo National Front (MNF).

