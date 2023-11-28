Mizoram: NGOs optimistic after meeting ECI on vote counting date

Aizawl: During a crucial meeting on Tuesday, the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) in Mizoram engaged with key officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discuss their request for a change in the vote counting date, currently scheduled for a Sunday.
Following the meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commissioner, Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner, and Deputy Election Commissioner, and other, the committee expressed optimism.
The ECI leaders, acknowledging the absence of one member, assured the NGOCC that they would consult with each other before making a decision on the proposed change in the vote counting date. The NGOCC expressed high hopes in wait for the response and extended gratitude to the Mizoram public, churches, and political parties for their united support in this matter.
Present at the meeting were Lalhmachhuana, Chairman of NGO Coordination Committee (also President of Central YMA), Prof. Malsawmliana, Secretary of NGO Coordination Committee (also General Secretary of Central YMA), Lalbiakmawia Khiangte, Vice President of MUP, H. Lalthianghlima, President of MZP and Lalrampana, Finance Secretary of MSU.
The call for a shift in the vote-counting date has gained momentum since the election schedule announcement, with various stakeholders, including political parties, NGOs, and church representatives, consistently urging the ECI to reconsider.
The primary concern centers around the fact that the scheduled date coincides with Sunday, a revered day of worship and observance for the majority of Mizos. Over the weekend, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), a coalition of churches, issued a statewide plea for prayers in anticipation of the NGO Coordination Committee’s crucial meeting with the Election Commission of India.
Also Read | Mizoram elections: Vote counting rehearsal held across districts
