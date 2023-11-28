Mizoram: House demolished amid warning to compensated resident

Aizawl: On Tuesday, Mizoram officials took decisive action against an individual who had received compensation but refused to dismantle his house as it was obstructing the construction of National Highway-54 widening and renovation project. The government had issued repeated requests and warnings to the affected party to comply, but faced with continued resistance, it took matters into its own hands.

Executive Magistrate Lalhruailiana Zote, accompanied by Dr. Albert Vanlalruata and Serchhip SDPO PB. Singh, led the operation on Tuesday in the Chhingchhip area, where they dismantled a house owned by Lalthuthlunga Hnamte, son of Lalnunthari. This forceful action came after the owner failed to adhere to eviction notices issued in July and August 2023.

The government’s repeated appeals to residents who had received compensation and Rehabilitation and Resettlement packages for their lands, which were officially acquired by the government, fell on deaf ears. On November 22, 2023, Serchhip DC David Lalthantluanga, who also serves as the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA), revisited the non-compliant households to understand the reasons behind their refusal to comply with the eviction notices.

The team used a JCB to tear down the house of Lalthuthlunga Hnamte. Two other families, who were in the process of self-demolition, were advised to continue their efforts.

The operation was conducted with the presence of police from Serchhip, NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), contractors, and community leaders. District officials emphasized their commitment to enforcing compliance with government directives and assured that such actions would continue against individuals who refused to cooperate.

