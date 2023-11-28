Mizoram elections: Vote counting rehearsal held across districts

Aizawl: As the anticipation builds for the Mizoram Assembly election results scheduled for December 3, preparations are in full swing with vote counting rehearsals taking place across various districts. On Monday, Lunglei District witnessed a comprehensive rehearsal for six MLA constituencies, involving a total of 171 vote-counting officials.

The rigorous preparations extended to Siaha district, where earlier, on November 24, training sessions were conducted for counting supervisors and assistants at the DRDO conference hall. The vote counting dress rehearsal in Hnahthial district provided crucial information to officials, emphasising that the counting personnel would undergo the 2nd randomization on December 2 and the 3rd randomization on December 3 at 5 am.

During the rehearsal, training sessions were conducted for Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants, and Micro Observers. State Level Master Trainer, Neng Thianlala who is also the ARO and SDO (S), provided essential information on the nuances of vote counting, emphasizing key aspects such as the handling of Postal Ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPBS).

According to Additional CEO H. Lianzela, more than 4,000 counting personnel will be actively involved in the counting process slated for December 3. The counting will commence at 8 am across 13 counting centers in the state, with 40 counting halls facilitating the process.

“There are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables, and over 4,000 counting personnel will begin counting votes from 8 am,” shared Lianzela.

The Mizoram Assembly elections, held peacefully on November 7, recorded an impressive voter turnout of over 80 percent. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 female candidates, contested for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

The political landscape witnessed participation from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress, each contesting in 40 seats. Additionally, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought success in 23 and 4 seats, respectively.

In the previous assembly polls in November 2018, MNF secured 26 seats, ZPM won 8 seats, Congress claimed 5 seats, and BJP secured 1 seat. The stage is set for the counting day, where the fate of these candidates will be unveiled, determining the composition of the Mizoram Assembly for the coming term.

