Mizoram artist Laltanpui exhibits art in Kolkata

Aizawl: Renowned local artist and owner of Aizawl Art Gallery, Laltanpuia, showcased the vivid tapestry of Mizoram in his 11th solo painting exhibition titled “Colors of Mizoram,” held in Kolkata.
The exhibition, inaugurated by eminent art critic and historian Prasanta Daw, unfolded a captivating display of 30 watercolor paintings.
The inaugural ceremony at the Art Center, Academy of Fine Arts, was graced by Prasanta Daw, who expressed warm welcome to Laltanpuia and highlighted the diversity of art across India. Daw emphasised the significance of recognising and celebrating the unique artistic expressions from different regions, fostering unity, and showcasing India’s richness in art.
In his address, Prasanta Daw acknowledged the absence of Mizo names in mainstream Indian art history but emphasised that the vibrant paintings at the exhibition revealed the immense talent of the people of Mizoram. He predicted a promising future, stating, “We are soon approaching the time when we will always mention the name of Mizos every time we speak of Indian art.”
The exhibition, featuring Laltanpuia’s watercolor masterpieces, is set to captivate art enthusiasts until December 2, 2023. Laltanpuia expressed his delight at having a solo show in West Bengal, a state with a rich history of art.
He stated, “We are continuing to put efforts to ensure that Mizo artists become some of the best artists in India. It is our aim to continue displaying our work in various art galleries in different cities of the country.”
