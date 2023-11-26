Mizoram churches pray for ECI to allow change in vote counting date

Aizawl: Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of churches issued a statewide plea for prayers as the NGO Coordination Committee gears up for a crucial meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Expressing regret over the lack of positive response to joint efforts of political parties, the NGO Coordination Committee and the MKHC in their appeal for change in vote counting date, the MKHC stressed the need for divine intervention. The Presbyterian Church of India, Mizoram Synod, echoed the appeal, urging all churches to fervently pray.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A delegation from the NGO Coordination Committee, featuring representatives from influential organisations, including MHIP, MZP, MSU, MUP, and Central YMA, departed for Delhi on Tuesday. Their primary objective is to persuade the ECI to reconsider the scheduled vote-counting date. The focus is on accommodating the religious practices of Mizoram’s majority Christian community, as the current date coincides with Sunday, a sacred day for worship and observance.

The demand for a rescheduled vote-counting date has gained momentum since the election schedule’s announcement, with political parties, NGOs, and churches persistently appealing to the ECI. The central concern revolves around the clash with Sunday, a sentiment widely shared among the Mizos. Despite these appeals, Mizoram’s Chief Electoral Officer, Madhup Vyas, conveyed during his recent visit to Delhi that the vote counting date would remain unchanged. The rationale cited was the nature of counting, which involves designated staff working directly under the Commission, unlike polling.

Responding to this request churches and church members prayed dutifully for the meeting of NGO Coordination Committee with the ECI to end on a positive note with a shift in the counting date.

Also Read | Mizoram: Indigo Airlines officer honoured for heroic actions against drug trafficking

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









