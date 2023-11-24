Aizawl: HT Vanlalruati, an Executive Security Officer at Indigo Airlines stationed at Lengpui Airport since 2020, has been commended by the Mizoram Police for her exceptional courage and vigilance in two separate incidents involving the seizure of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and the detection of live .22 ammunition.

HT Vanlalruati’s outstanding actions took place on October 3, 2023, at 09:20 AM, during a routine screening of check-in baggage at the Indigo screening point at Lengpui Airport. She discovered 10 packets of suspected Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) weighing 10.200 kilograms, with an estimated value exceeding Rs. 25,495,000.

The contraband was found in two blue suitcases belonging to passengers Mrs. Lalremthangi (38) and Mrs. Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng, Myanmar, traveling on an Indigo flight to New Delhi.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Special Narcotic P.S case No.48/2023 Dt 03.10.2023 u/s 22(c) ND&PS Act 1985 / RW 14 A Foreigner Act 1946.

In another notable incident on October 9, 2023, at 01:00 PM, HT Vanlalruati detected a live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a passenger, William (35) of Churchandpur, Manipur, who was traveling on an Indigo flight to Guwahati. William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition, leading to the registration of Sairang P.S case No.46/2023 Dt 09.10.23 u/s 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act.

For her exceptional dedication and service, HT Vanlalruati was awarded a letter of appreciation and a cash reward of Rs. 5000/- by Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP(M), on November 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM. The ceremony took place in the presence of other senior police officers of the Mizoram Police.

This recognition emphasizes the crucial role of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and private sector employees like HT Vanlalruati in combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety.

