Aizawl: HT Vanlalruati, an Executive Security Officer at Indigo Airlines stationed at Lengpui Airport since 2020, has been commended by the Mizoram Police for her exceptional courage and vigilance in two separate incidents involving the seizure of a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and the detection of live .22 ammunition.
HT Vanlalruati’s outstanding actions took place on October 3, 2023, at 09:20 AM, during a routine screening of check-in baggage at the Indigo screening point at Lengpui Airport. She discovered 10 packets of suspected Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) weighing 10.200 kilograms, with an estimated value exceeding Rs. 25,495,000.
The contraband was found in two blue suitcases belonging to passengers Mrs. Lalremthangi (38) and Mrs. Tinchuaii of Letpanchhawng, Myanmar, traveling on an Indigo flight to New Delhi.
Subsequently, a case was registered under Special Narcotic P.S case No.48/2023 Dt 03.10.2023 u/s 22(c) ND&PS Act 1985 / RW 14 A Foreigner Act 1946.
In another notable incident on October 9, 2023, at 01:00 PM, HT Vanlalruati detected a live .22 ammunition in the check-in baggage of a passenger, William (35) of Churchandpur, Manipur, who was traveling on an Indigo flight to Guwahati. William did not possess a valid license to carry ammunition, leading to the registration of Sairang P.S case No.46/2023 Dt 09.10.23 u/s 25(1-B) (a) Arms Act.
For her exceptional dedication and service, HT Vanlalruati was awarded a letter of appreciation and a cash reward of Rs. 5000/- by Anil Shukla, IPS, DGP(M), on November 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM. The ceremony took place in the presence of other senior police officers of the Mizoram Police.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
This recognition emphasizes the crucial role of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and private sector employees like HT Vanlalruati in combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety.
Also Read | Documentary on Mizoram’s bamboo dance screened at International Film Festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur to witness a Bollywood wedding? Here’s what we know
- Beyond climate: Oil, gas and coal are destabilising all 9 planetary boundaries
- Mizoram: Indigo Airlines officer honoured for heroic actions against drug trafficking
- This is how to increase EV uptake
- Airlines seek govt help as NE domestic fares exceed international
- LDA chair urges environmental safeguards for Loktak power station