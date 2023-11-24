Naga leaders aligning with MNF to present Manipur's reality to Centre: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister and president of the Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga disclosed that MLAs from Manipur engaged with him on Thursday to facilitate dialogue with their Naga counterparts in the strife-torn state.

Zoramthanga emphasised that Naga leaders are aligning with the direction set by MNF, stressing the importance of addressing Manipur’s actual conditions to the Indian government. He underscored the need to provide sound political advice in this context.

Speaking at a meeting hosted at the party headquarters on Friday, Zoramthanga asserted Mizoram’s significance as the Jerusalem for Zo descendants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

In an interesting revelation, he shared that he is currently working on his second autobiography, which he said he was not able to be released before the elections. Zoramthanga assured that the autobiography would be unveiled at the earliest opportunity.

Highlighting the uniqueness of Aizawl, Zoramthanga stated that there is no place like it globally, where everyone congregates at the church on Sundays, whether it is in Europe or other parts of Asia. He expressed gratitude, asserting that MNF has been blessed by God, enabling its functioning for over 60 years.

Meanwhile, the Konsaram Village Authority (KVA) and Konsaram Naga Women Union strongly condemned an alleged attack on civilians by unidentified miscreants in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on November 20, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives belonging to the Kuki-Zo community.

The Naga body, while maintaining neutrality in the ongoing violence in Manipur, has issued a stern warning to warring communities to avoid Naga areas. They strongly condemned an ‘act of terror’ perpetrated by Kuki militants, in collaboration with 30 Assam Rifles, targeting Naga villages on November 20.

The Naga body decried the indiscriminate firing and threats to women and children, considering it a violation of human rights. They criticised Indian security forces for engaging in what they deemed as target practices on innocent Naga civilians. The Naga body called for a halt to all combing operations in Naga areas conducted by Indian security forces in conjunction with Kuki militants.

In response, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has advised Konsaram bodies to refrain from engaging in “needless controversies” amid the conflict between two communities.

While commending the Konsaram Village Authority and the Konsaram Women’s Union for maintaining a neutral stance during the ongoing violence, CoTU urged them to avoid an attention-seeking attitude during these challenging times.

