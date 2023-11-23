Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date

Aizawl: A delegation from the NGO Coordination Committee departed for Delhi on Tuesday with the primary objective of urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider the scheduled vote-counting date.

The delegation, comprising representatives from influential organisations such as MHIP, MZP, MSU, MUP, and Central YMA, seeks to emphasize the importance of rescheduling the date to accommodate the religious practices of the majority Christian community in Mizoram.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While no specific appointment has been set with the ECI, the delegation plans to engage with top officials tomorrow, presenting their case for a change in the vote counting date. Depending on the response received, further discussions will be held on the proposed Protest Day in case the date remains unchanged.

The clamor for a shift in the vote-counting date has intensified since the announcement of the election schedule, with political parties, NGOs, and church representatives continually appealing to the ECI. The main contention arises from the fact that the scheduled date falls on a Sunday, a day revered by the majority of Mizos as a holy day dedicated to worship and observance.

Despite these appeals, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas, during his recent visit to Delhi, conveyed the ECI’s decision that the vote counting date would not be altered. The rationale provided was that counting, unlike polling only involves designated staff working directly under the Commission.

An emphasis was laid on the necessity of adhering to the predetermined counting date, especially considering the simultaneous counting processes across five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Also Read | Mizoram: For the third time MKHC appeals for a change in vote counting date

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









