Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date

Aizawl: A delegation from the NGO Coordination Committee departed for Delhi on Tuesday with the primary objective of urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider the scheduled vote-counting date.
The delegation, comprising representatives from influential organisations such as MHIP, MZP, MSU, MUP, and Central YMA, seeks to emphasize the importance of rescheduling the date to accommodate the religious practices of the majority Christian community in Mizoram.
While no specific appointment has been set with the ECI, the delegation plans to engage with top officials tomorrow, presenting their case for a change in the vote counting date. Depending on the response received, further discussions will be held on the proposed Protest Day in case the date remains unchanged.
The clamor for a shift in the vote-counting date has intensified since the announcement of the election schedule, with political parties, NGOs, and church representatives continually appealing to the ECI. The main contention arises from the fact that the scheduled date falls on a Sunday, a day revered by the majority of Mizos as a holy day dedicated to worship and observance.
Despite these appeals, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas, during his recent visit to Delhi, conveyed the ECI’s decision that the vote counting date would not be altered. The rationale provided was that counting, unlike polling only involves designated staff working directly under the Commission.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
An emphasis was laid on the necessity of adhering to the predetermined counting date, especially considering the simultaneous counting processes across five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
Also Read | Mizoram: For the third time MKHC appeals for a change in vote counting date
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Govt committed to students’ welfare, says health minister
- Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date
- Urban planning scheme greenlit for Tinsukia, 8 more towns in Assam
- Mizoram Elections: State ramps up preparations for vote counting day
- Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia joins SDF; apologises for promoting SKM in 2019
- Report and recommendations on the GLOF disaster of Teesta Valley