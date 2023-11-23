Mizoram Elections: State ramps up preparations for vote counting day

Aizawl: As the state of Mizoram awaits the results of the elections held on November 7, preparations for the upcoming vote-counting day are in full swing across various districts.
In Lawngtlai district, the electoral machinery held the 1st randomisation of counting officials. Joseph H. Lalramsanga, District Election Officer for Lawngtlai, presided over the event, which included the Assembly Constituencies Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers. The district will have 187 Counting Supervisors, Counting Micro Observers, and Counting Assistants. The 2nd Randomisation is scheduled to take place on December 2.
Khawzawl district witnessed a training session for counting micro observers, conducted by State Level Master Trainer V. Lalmuanpuii and Project Director DRDO Lalthakima Chhangte. Simultaneously, the 1st Randomisation of Counting Officials took place at the DC Office in Hnahthial. Chuauhnuna, District Election Officer, Lalvenhima Returning Officer for 29-South Tuipui AC, and Neng Thianlala, ARO, and SDO (S) were actively involved in the session.
Serchhip district also took proactive steps by organizing training for counting officials at Brilliant Higher Secondary School, New Serchhip. The session, conducted by Gaston Vanlalhriatpuia, ARO, and Master Trainer, focused on preparing Counting Supervisors and Counting Assistants for their roles on vote counting day.
Similarly, Kolasib District saw a comprehensive training session where Election Officer John LT Sanga emphasized the importance of diligent duties for micro observers. State Level Master Trainer Lalremruata Sailo, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Vairengte, led the training, ensuring that the counting officials are well-equipped for their responsibilities.
