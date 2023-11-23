Documentary on Mizoram's bamboo dance screened at International Film Festival

Aizawl: A documentary titled “Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw” was screened at the International Film Festival in Goa. The film, directed and produced by Shilpika Bordoloi, the Director of Brahmaputra Cultural Foundation, earned its place among the twenty films selected in the non-feature category. The screening took place on Wednesday, captivating audiences with its culturally rich narrative.
The documentary, based on an MPhil dissertation by PC Lalrindika from the Department of History and Ethnography at Mizoram University, unfolds the unique and poignant story through the lens of Cheraw, the bamboo dance, and ritual folklore. The film, titled “Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw,” is an exploration of the forgotten memory of mothers who succumbed to childbirth.
An official description of the documentary says it is characterized as a “performance documentary film” that unveils the deeply rooted cultural significance of Cheraw. The dance and ritual folklore serve as conduits to reveal the poignant narrative of mothers who lost their lives during childbirth. The film takes the audience on a re-imagined journey through the dance of the mother spirit, shedding light on the profound role of Cheraw in pacifying the soul of the departed mothers.
Bamboo dance, a cultural gem embedded in the geo-political history of Mizoram and various other states in the North-east, becomes a focal point in the documentary. The film presents the loss of this intergenerational maternal memory as a cultural crisis, reflecting the climate and ethos of the region.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Shilpika Bordoloi is a practitioner, choreographer, director, teacher, curator, and performer. She is the founder and works as the Artistic Director of Brahmaputra Cultural Foundation (BCF), a space of—and for—community participation, leadership, artistic journeys/performances, exchanges, and education through arts and culture.
Also Read | ‘Out of Place’ evokes deep connection, capturing the essence of life
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Geologist’s claims rubbishing climate change lack essential context
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 23
- Documentary on Mizoram’s bamboo dance screened at International Film Festival
- Manipur: Govt committed to students’ welfare, says health minister
- Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date
- Urban planning scheme greenlit for Tinsukia, 8 more towns in Assam