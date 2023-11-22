Mizoram mulls firecracker ban yet again amidst past government setback

Aizawl: Mizoram authorities convened a meeting on Tuesday at the secretariat conference hall to discuss the prohibition of fireworks during the upcoming festive season.
Chaired by Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, the meeting included officials from various departments such as Home, Forest, Health, AMC, Pollution Control Board, Aizawl DC, and NGO representatives.
Concerns were raised during the meeting regarding the potential health hazards posed by the use of firecrackers during the Christmas and New Year seasons. Taking cognisance of the health risks associated with fireworks, it was unanimously agreed to impose a ban on their usage this year, following the precedent set in previous years.
Chief Secretary Renu Sharma emphasised the collective responsibility of all individuals in successfully implementing the ban. The discussion also extended to the pressing issue of drug and substance abuse, with participants highlighting the need for a stringent ban on such substances.
An appeal is set to be launched, urging every individual to refrain from bursting fireworks, with an understanding that the cooperation of the entire community is crucial for the ban’s effective implementation.
This decision comes in the wake of the previous year’s failure to enforce a ban on fireworks. Despite stringent regulations, the state witnessed a significant increase in pollution levels during the festive season. Official reports indicate that pollution levels, particularly PM10 and PM2.5, doubled, surpassing national standards and reaching stage 4 of the Air Quality Index.
The state’s tourism department had faced criticism for posting videos of fireworks on official social media pages, contravening the home department’s ban.
