Aizawl: In a devastating incident at the construction site of the Bairabi-Sairang railway, a rockslide near the location of the proposed Kawnpui railway station resulted in the deaths of two workers. The victims have been identified as Dipak Datta (27), son of Sankar Datta, and Durga Prasad Passi (53), son of Badyanath Passi, hailing from Nagaon district in Assam.
The construction site, under the purview of RL Construction Pvt Ltd, a contractor for the Ministry of Railways, has been a hub of activity for the ongoing railway project. According to local news reports, the construction involved the use of heavy machinery, including earth excavator, for digging, while laborers simultaneously contributed to the efforts by hand.
The unfortunate incident occurred suddenly as the workers were engaged in their tasks. The rockslide left them with no time to escape, leading to the tragic demise of Dipak Datta and Durga Prasad Passi.
The bodies were promptly transported to Kawnpui Hospital, where post-mortem examinations were conducted. Following the necessary procedures, the mortal remains of the deceased were sent to their respective hometowns for the last rites.
Confirmation from officials are awaited on the incident.
On August 23, the collapse of Bridge No. 196 near Sairang Zero Point resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 23 workers.
The 51.38 kilometres long broad gauge BG railway line from Bairabi to Sairang was approved by the Union Government in 2008-2009 at an initial cost of Rs. 2384.34 crores as a national project of importance. Work on the project commenced in 2015 and the revised timeline for completion is November 2023. The latest revised estimate pegs the cost of the project at about Rs. 6547 crores.
Also Read | Tragic bridge collapse to delay inauguration of Mizoram railway project
