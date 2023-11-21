Mizoram's Tourism Department plans mega winter festival featuring Vengaboys concert

Aizawl: In a bid to showcase the vibrant cultural tapestry of Mizoram and boost tourism, the Mizoram Tourism Department is set to organize a Winter Festival 2023 Cum Mega Exhibition from December 11 to 16 at the AR Ground in Aizawl.
To kick off the festivities, the Tourism Department, in collaboration with Elle Media, has planned a spectacular concert by the renowned musical sensation, Vengaboys, on December 7 at the AR Ground. This pre-festival extravaganza aims to set the stage for an exciting week of cultural celebrations and entertainment.
The Winter Festival Cum Mega Exhibition will feature a diverse array of stalls showcasing the rich heritage, arts, and crafts of Mizoram. Beyond the visual delights, attendees can immerse themselves in live concerts, captivating Cosplay performances, and a variety of engaging programs throughout the festival.
A meeting held by the Tourism Department on Tuesday outlined the comprehensive plans and implementation activities for the upcoming Winter Festival. Officials expressed their enthusiasm for creating an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Mizoram Tourism Department extended an appeal to the public, urging them to actively participate and appreciate the significance of the winter festival.
Also Read | Mizoram: Health Minister commends MNF’s commitment to God and governance
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 21
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 21
- Tripura: Jampui Hills youth hold peace rally to highlight urgent concerns
- Manipur: Governor inaugurates 15-day workshop on Sanamahism
- Mizoram’s Tourism Department plans mega winter festival featuring Vengaboys concert
- NFR electrifies broad gauge routes to slash carbon emissions