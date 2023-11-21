Mizoram's Tourism Department plans mega winter festival featuring Vengaboys concert

Aizawl: In a bid to showcase the vibrant cultural tapestry of Mizoram and boost tourism, the Mizoram Tourism Department is set to organize a Winter Festival 2023 Cum Mega Exhibition from December 11 to 16 at the AR Ground in Aizawl.

To kick off the festivities, the Tourism Department, in collaboration with Elle Media, has planned a spectacular concert by the renowned musical sensation, Vengaboys, on December 7 at the AR Ground. This pre-festival extravaganza aims to set the stage for an exciting week of cultural celebrations and entertainment.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Winter Festival Cum Mega Exhibition will feature a diverse array of stalls showcasing the rich heritage, arts, and crafts of Mizoram. Beyond the visual delights, attendees can immerse themselves in live concerts, captivating Cosplay performances, and a variety of engaging programs throughout the festival.

A meeting held by the Tourism Department on Tuesday outlined the comprehensive plans and implementation activities for the upcoming Winter Festival. Officials expressed their enthusiasm for creating an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors.

The Mizoram Tourism Department extended an appeal to the public, urging them to actively participate and appreciate the significance of the winter festival.

Also Read | Mizoram: Health Minister commends MNF’s commitment to God and governance

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









