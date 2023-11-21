Aizawl: In a recent meeting between the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and the Mizoram Journalist Association, CYMA officials unveiled that an amount of 2.25 crores has been received to aid displaced persons from Manipur and refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The funds, collected through a collaborative effort involving individuals, churches, and organizations, were contributed by people within the state, across various Indian states, and even from foreign countries.

Out of the total funds received, CYMA reported utilizing 165.8 lakhs for relief measures aimed at supporting the refugees and displaced persons. With approximately 68 lakhs still at their disposal, CYMA remains dedicated to addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and providing essential assistance to those in need.

Mizoram has witnessed a surge in refugee inflow, triggered by the Myanmar coup in 2021. Subsequently, in late 2022, the Kuki-Chin community from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts sought refuge in Mizoram following armed clashes between the Kuki Chin National Army and the Bangladesh Army. The year 2023 witnessed a further influx of displaced persons from Manipur, escaping ethnic clashes.

The Central Young Mizo Association has played a pivotal role in extending aid to the refugees and displaced persons. They have also provided shelter to refugees with volunteers constructing temporary shelter houses across districts and border villages.

