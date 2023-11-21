Aizawl: In a recent meeting between the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and the Mizoram Journalist Association, CYMA officials unveiled that an amount of 2.25 crores has been received to aid displaced persons from Manipur and refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The funds, collected through a collaborative effort involving individuals, churches, and organizations, were contributed by people within the state, across various Indian states, and even from foreign countries.
Out of the total funds received, CYMA reported utilizing 165.8 lakhs for relief measures aimed at supporting the refugees and displaced persons. With approximately 68 lakhs still at their disposal, CYMA remains dedicated to addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis and providing essential assistance to those in need.
Mizoram has witnessed a surge in refugee inflow, triggered by the Myanmar coup in 2021. Subsequently, in late 2022, the Kuki-Chin community from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts sought refuge in Mizoram following armed clashes between the Kuki Chin National Army and the Bangladesh Army. The year 2023 witnessed a further influx of displaced persons from Manipur, escaping ethnic clashes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Central Young Mizo Association has played a pivotal role in extending aid to the refugees and displaced persons. They have also provided shelter to refugees with volunteers constructing temporary shelter houses across districts and border villages.
Also Read | Mizoram’s Tourism Department plans mega winter festival featuring Vengaboys concert
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Angami youth body halts Manipur-bound gas pipeline project
- Meghalaya: Indo-US joint special forces exercise commences at Umroi
- Mizoram: CYMA received Rs 2.25 crore for refugees, displaced persons
- Manipur: CM discusses border fencing with BRO amid continued crisis
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 21
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 21